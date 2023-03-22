Teacher Thrashed by Parents for Beating up Child at Tamil Nadu School

A teacher was allegedly thrashed by the parents of a student at a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district.

The incident came after the teacher, identified as R Bharat, allegedly beat up the student. However, the teacher has refuted the allegations.

The parents barged into the classroom and then beat up the teacher. They have now been arrested along with the student’s grandfather, NDTV reported.

The seven-year-old student’s mother, Selvi said, “It is illegal to beat a child. It’s illegal to beat a child. Who gave you the rights? I’ll beat you with my slippers."

The police said the parents have been booked for assault, criminal intimidation, conspiracy, and preventing a government employee from discharging duties.

According to NDTV citing officials, R Bharat had asked the child to change seats as she was not paying attention in the class and fighting with other children. She fell while she was changing seats, said the police.

