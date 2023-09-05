Teachers' Day 2023: My Parents and Teachers Taught Me to be Honest With My Work, Says Shivani Gupta

The influence of teachers on us as people and professionals cannot be overstated. One word of encouragement, slight nudge in the right direction can put us on the path to a dream career and success. So this Teachers’ Day, we caught up with Shivani Gupta, Senior Associate Editor at CNN-News18, to know who has been the most influential mentor in her life and career.

“A lot of teachers and people have helped me along the way. It’s not possible to do what you’re doing without help along the way. And I think one of the things they kind of ingrained in me was confidence… I think I’ve benefited by people just showing a lot of confidence in my abilities and encouraging me to do more, encouraging me to take on the challenges in life. Whether that’s my parents or my teachers… they taught me to be honest with my work. I think it’s one of the big lessons I’ve learned, including from my parents,” she said.

Recalling her school and college days, Gupta says she learnt a lot that prepared her for the news industry. “But as far as life lessons are concerned, I think my memories of school stick around quite a bit.”

Asked about her own experience of teaching others in the newsroom, Shivani Gupta revealed that she has, in fact, dabbled in traditional classroom teaching as well. “I have actually taught at an institute. For a couple of semesters, I imparted what I learned as a sports journalist. So, I’ve actually had actual teaching experience, which I really enjoyed because it’s always fun to meet young people. And you know, you kind of realize how different your generation is.”

“But in the newsroom also, I had to lead a team, instil discipline, hard work, and consciousness for the work in that team. And what I did was simple. When young people come into our industry, nobody has the time to teach them the basics. So, I have taken out time whenever I could, especially when I was handling a young team, to tell them the basics of what goes into making a good story, what are the various facets you have to represent etc,” she added.

News18’s ‘My Teacher, My Inspiration’ podcast series features CNN-News18 anchors who speak about what Teachers’ Day means to them. From their parents to school teachers to college professors and mentors in the newsroom, they pay tributes to the personalities that shaped their life and career. We hope these special podcasts will help future journalists find their inspiration.