Teakwood from Maharashtra To be Used in Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Read All About World Famous Chandrapur Sagwan

High-quality Sagwan (Teak) wood from the forests of Maharashtra is set to be used for the constriction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The premium timber from the forests in Chandrapur district is being provided through the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (FDCM).

The temple requires 1800 cubic meters of wood, of which the first consignment would be flagged off amidst a grand celebration on March 29.

Quality material is being used in the making of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The sandstone used for the construction of the temple was sourced from Rajasthan, while the Shaligram stone was imported from Nepal.

Apart from the grandeur, the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust, created for the purpose of constructing the Ram temple is paying good attention to the craftsmanship and strength of the temple.

The teak wood from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district will be used to design the main entrance of the temple. Wood is also required to use exquisite carving for decorating the temple.

Chandrapur and Gadchiroli Grow Best Quality Teakwood

Those associated with the construction of the Ram temple are emphasising that more and more wood should be used for the main entrance and other constructions. The head of the temple’s Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra has taken cognisance of the matter.

The engineers of Dehradun Forest Research Institute in Uttarakhand said that the round wood and chipped teak available in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli are considered of best in quality. The company constructing the Ram temple, Larson and Toubro has inspected the wood stored at Balharshah depot on behalf of TCE and the Trust. After the inspection, it was decided that the wood from Chandrapur should be used in the construction of the Ram temple.

Ballarpur’s Wood Factories Internationally Famous For Wood Cutting

Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust is putting greater emphasis on the strength of the temple. Chandrapur and Gadchiroli are famous for their expansive Sagwan forest which is considered the best. It lasts longer. The timber yard in Ballarpur Nagar in Chandrapur is internationally famous for its teak cutting.

Chandrpur Teakwood is Also Being Used in Parliament Building Construction

The wood from Chandrapur is also being used in the construction of the new Parliament building in Delhi. This is the high-quality Sagwan wood available in the forest of Vidarbha. The wood is considered the boon of the jungle. This wood will add to the beauty of the new Parliament building. Now the same wood from Ballarpur Nagar is going to be used for the construction of the Ram temple as well.

First Consignment To Leave for Ayodhya on March 29

The Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra has completed the formalities required to supply Sagwan wood from the Chandrapur district for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This wood is expected to reach the FDCM depot on March 28.

The first consignment of 1800 cubic meters of wood would leave the depot for Ayodhya on March 29. The Culture and Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that this first consignment will be sent in a procession and at many places en route to Ayodhya, devotees would worship and pay respect to it.

The schedule of sending Sagwan wood

The first consignment is leaving the FDCM depot for Ayodhya on March 29. The consignment will leave in a procession from Mata Mahakali temple in Chandrapur. The wood worship will be held at many places en route.

The procession will start from the forest entrance gate at 3.30 pm on Allapalli Road, Ballarpur. This procession will reach Mata Kali Mandir at 6 pm, where the all-religion wood worship will be held and a grand ceremony will be organised.

At 9pm, a Ram Geet programme will be organised to commemorate the occasion at Chandrapur’s Chanda Club and famous singer Kailash Kher perform there.

