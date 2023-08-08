Teenager Raped in UP's Pilibhit; Boy, 3 Girls Booked

Police have registered a case against a boy and three girls over the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in this district, officials said on Tuesday. The alleged incident took place on July 27 in a village under Jehanabad police station limits, they said.

The three girls, friends of the 15-year-old, allegedly lured her to a spot where the main accused raped her, Station House Officer (SHO) Umesh Kumar Solanki said citing the complaint lodged by the girl’s father.

The girl had narrated her ordeal to her father on August 6 after which he approached the police and filed a complaint against the boy and the three girls.

The survivor and all the four accused belong to the same village, police said. Based on the complaint of the girl’s father, an FIR was lodged against the boy and her three friends under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

No arrest has been made so far in the case, the SHO added.