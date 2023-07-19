CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseChamoli Electrocution Yamuna Floods
Home » India » Bihar: RJD Leader Tej Pratap Yadav Admitted to Hospital After Chest Pain
1-MIN READ

Bihar: RJD Leader Tej Pratap Yadav Admitted to Hospital After Chest Pain

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 23:37 IST

Patna, India

Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav was admitted to hospital on complaints of chest pain. (Image/ANI)

Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav was admitted to hospital on complaints of chest pain. (Image/ANI)

Bihar Cabinet Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Yadav complained of chest pain on Wednesday evening

Bihar minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has been admitted to Mediversal Hospital in Patna after complaints of chest pain. Bihar Cabinet Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, 35-year-old Yadav complained of chest pain on Wednesday evening.

Quoting sources, a TOI report said the RJD leader was admitted to the emergency department of the private hospital. A team of doctors conducted a preliminary checkup of his cardiac system, including an electrocardiogram (ECG) and echocardiography.

No serious issues were found in the preliminary diagnosis, following which, the Bihar minister was discharged at 10:50 pm, sources added.

Tags:
  1. bihar
  2. hospital
  3. tej pratap yadav
first published:July 19, 2023, 22:25 IST
last updated:July 19, 2023, 23:37 IST