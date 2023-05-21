Telangana: 16-Year-Old Dies of Heart Attack on Birthday; Bereaved Family Celebrate With Body

A 16-year-old boy in Telangana died of a heart attack on his birthday and his family continued the celebrations with his dead body. The incident took place in the Asifabad district of Telangana on Friday.

Friends, family and neighbours were gathered to celebrate 16-year-old CH Sachin’s birthday at his house in Babapur village in Asifabad Mandal. Sachin’s family planned a grand celebration and bought a cake. His photos were printed in flexi form and hung around the house. The teenager’s friends were also present on the occasion.

top videos

Sachin suddenly collapsed in the midst of the celebrations. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The doctors said Sachin died due to a heart attack.

The grieving family afterwards cut the cake in honour of their son.