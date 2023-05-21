CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » Telangana: 16-Year-Old Dies of Heart Attack on Birthday; Bereaved Family Celebrate With Body
1-MIN READ

Telangana: 16-Year-Old Dies of Heart Attack on Birthday; Bereaved Family Celebrate With Body

Reported By: Raghu Anna

Edited By: Pragati Pal

News18

Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 11:14 IST

Telangana, India

The doctors said Sachin died due to a heart attack.(Representational Image/News18)

The doctors said Sachin died due to a heart attack.(Representational Image/News18)

Friends, family and neighbours were gathered to celebrate 16-year-old CH Sachin's birthday at his house in Babapur village in Asifabad Mandal. He suddenly collapsed in the midst of the celebrations

A 16-year-old boy in Telangana died of a heart attack on his birthday and his family continued the celebrations with his dead body. The incident took place in the Asifabad district of Telangana on Friday.

Friends, family and neighbours were gathered to celebrate 16-year-old CH Sachin’s birthday at his house in Babapur village in Asifabad Mandal. Sachin’s family planned a grand celebration and bought a cake. His photos were printed in flexi form and hung around the house. The teenager’s friends were also present on the occasion.

top videos

    Sachin suddenly collapsed in the midst of the celebrations. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The doctors said Sachin died due to a heart attack.

    The grieving family afterwards cut the cake in honour of their son.

    Tags:
    1. birthday
    2. Family
    3. heart-attack
    4. Telangana
    first published:May 21, 2023, 10:58 IST
    last updated:May 21, 2023, 11:14 IST