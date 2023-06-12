Telangana: 19-Year-Old Girl Stabbed in Eyes With Screwdriver, Throat Slit, Body Dumped in Water Tank

A 19-year-old girl was brutally killed by miscreants who stabbed her in the eyes with a screwdriver and slit her throat with a blade in Telangana. The girl’s body was found in a water tank on the outskirts of Kadlapur village in Vikarabad district on Sunday, police said.

Quoting a police official, a PTI report said that a preliminary investigation revealed injuries on the woman’s eyes, hands and legs inflicted by a blade besides a slit throat.

According to reports, the girl worked in a hospital. She left her house on Saturday night around 11 pm without informing her family. Her father searched for her but to no avail.

The next day, some villagers found the girl’s body in the water tank and informed the police, who fished out the body and sent it for postmortem. The exact reason behind the murder is not immediately clear, a police official said. An investigation into the case is underway.