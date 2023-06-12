CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
Home » India » Telangana: 19-Year-Old Girl Stabbed in Eyes With Screwdriver, Throat Slit, Body Dumped in Water Tank
1-MIN READ

Telangana: 19-Year-Old Girl Stabbed in Eyes With Screwdriver, Throat Slit, Body Dumped in Water Tank

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 13:40 IST

Telangana, India

The girl, identified as Juttu Sirisha, worked in a hospital. (Representative Image/News18)

The girl, identified as Juttu Sirisha, worked in a hospital. (Representative Image/News18)

The girl's body was found in a water tank on the outskirts of Kadlapur village in Vikarabad district on Sunday, police said

A 19-year-old girl was brutally killed by miscreants who stabbed her in the eyes with a screwdriver and slit her throat with a blade in Telangana. The girl’s body was found in a water tank on the outskirts of Kadlapur village in Vikarabad district on Sunday, police said.

Quoting a police official, a PTI report said that a preliminary investigation revealed injuries on the woman’s eyes, hands and legs inflicted by a blade besides a slit throat.

According to reports, the girl worked in a hospital. She left her house on Saturday night around 11 pm without informing her family. Her father searched for her but to no avail.

The next day, some villagers found the girl’s body in the water tank and informed the police, who fished out the body and sent it for postmortem. The exact reason behind the murder is not immediately clear, a police official said. An investigation into the case is underway.

Tags:
  1. crime
  2. murder
  3. screwdriver
  4. Telangana
first published:June 12, 2023, 13:35 IST
last updated:June 12, 2023, 13:40 IST