Telangana: 9-year-old Girl Choked to Death After Driver Closes Car Window As Her Neck Stuck Out

In an unfortunate incident, a nine-year-old girl choked to death in a car after the driver rolled up the window of the backseat by mistake while she had her head out of the vehicle.

The incident took place on Monday in Telangana’s Suryapet district when the victim was seeing a wedding ceremony from inside the car.

The girl, identified as Banoth Indraja, was sitting in the car with the bride when she decided to stick her head out the window to witness the baarat.

The driver without noticing her pressed the button to close the window glass. The girl’s neck stuck in the window and she was unable to take breath.

According to preliminary investigation, no one noticed her for a while due to high decibels of sound in baraat.

The relatives of the girl alleged that negligence of driver led to her death.

After received a complaint from them police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.

Based on the complaint a case was registered and investigation is ongoing.