Telangana: 90-year-old Man Sets His Own Pyre, Self Immolates Himself

A 90 year old man from Telangana placed his own pyre and ended his life as he was unable to leave his native village.

The incident took place in Potlapally village in Husnabad mandal of Siddipet district.

The man identified as, Medaboyina Venkataiah had four sons, Kanakaiah, Vummaiah, Pochaiah, Araiah and a daughter.

Out of his four sons, two sons have been residing in Potlapally village and one son is staying in Husnabad and the fourth one residing in Nawabpet village in Chigurumamidi mandal in Karimnagar district.

Venkataiah’s wife passed away long back. Venkataiah distributed his four-acre-farm land to the four sons. His sons have been working as farm labours. Venkataiah has been receiving monthly old age pension.

He has been staying with his elder son Kanakaiah in his native village. His four sons approached the village heads on the issue of taking care of Venkataiah, five months ago.

The village heads had decided that every son has to take care of Venkataiah for a period of one month on rotation basis. As his one month period to stay with his elder son Kanakaiah in his native village was completed, the nonagenarian has to go to his second son at Nawabpet village.

But he always preferred to stay in the native village and refused to go to Nawabpet.

“He (Venakataiah) told me that he is not interested leave this place. But, there was no option. Even he cried. I initiated and asked his son to allow to stay back at Nawabpet. He also also agreed and asked me to talk to his remaining brother to settle.” A villager told.

On May 2 he came out of his elder son on pretext of going to Nawabpet and went to the house of a public representative of Potlapally and stayed there for the night. The next day, he informed the public representative that he is going to Nawabpet and left his home.

But he didn’t reach his son’s house till evening. But, on Thursday afternoon villagers noticed a partially burnt dead body of aged person at Yellammagutta in Potlapally.

The family members of Venkataiah have identified the dead body as their father’s. The villagers have been suspecting that Venkataiah has made his own pyre with dry palm fronds, set fire to the pyre and self immolated by jumping in to the pyre.

The police has said that a case was registered and investigation is on.