Telangana: Ankapur Village's Desi Chicken is Relished Among Commoners & CMs | Read Its Story

Ankapur village’s desi chicken in Telangana’s Nizamabad district has a massive following and has been tried and tested by several including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The story behind the Ankapur desi chicken is indeed a tale of tell. It sprang from one person’s mind, who had set up a mess, where the owner would prepare spicy chicken dish mixed with rice and other ingredients such as masalas, and the farmers would here receive the desi chicken parcel after placing the order.

As of now, there are as many as 10 order messes have been serving the Ankapur village and another 20 other messes in surrounding areas.

Each mess has been using 20 to 30 hens or roosters to prepare the desi chicken, where foodies from all over Hyderabad and beyond come.

The dish with one hen or rooster is prepared for four people and earlier it could be bought in Rs 600. But due to the scarcity of the birds, the price has been increased to Rs 800 for the past eight months.

Though there is a steep increase in the price, the demand for the desi chicken never faced a decline, one of the order messes owner Swami Goud said. He popularity of the Ankapur desi chicken should be attributed to the instant preparation of the dish after showing the bird to the customer.

The order messes mushroomed in surrounding Armoor, Mamidipalli, Jakranpally, Perkit apart from district headquarters Nizamabad and state capital Hyderabad. The foodies from the neighbouring districts like Karimnagar and Adilabad also showing interest to taste the Ankapur dish.

As part of its cargo services, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has setup a special counter at Ankapur. Through its cargo service, the TSRTC has been sending desi chicken parcels to Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nirmal, Adilabad, Jagtial, Korutla, Metpally, Nizamabad to the customers through the buses.

The RTC has been charging Rs.50 per parcel. According to the officials concerned the procedure to get the desi chicken from Ankapur is very simple. The customer who has been staying outside Ankapur has to call the number 98484 08003, where the person at the special center will attend the call and give the phone number of the cook master.

The customer has to send the amount through Google pay to the cook master after contact him with the given number. The cook master dishes out the desi chicken and handed over the parcel at the counter. The LR number of the parcel will be sent to the customer through WhatsApp.

Simultaneously, the parcel will be sent to cargo service center at the concerned bus stand. The customer will get the parcel after giving the LR number at the cargo service center at his native place.

The service is such a prompt and relatable that the parcels have been reaching the destinations during lunch and dinner. According to the cook masters, the desi chicken will be fresh with its unique taste and aroma for six hours from the time its preparation.