Telangana BJP Voices Concern Over Arrest of Five People in Hyderabad Over Suspected Links with Radical Outfit
1-MIN READ

Telangana BJP Voices Concern Over Arrest of Five People in Hyderabad Over Suspected Links with Radical Outfit

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 23:31 IST

Hyderabad, India

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said the Chief Minister should conduct an official review on the matter. (PTI)

The Madhya Pradesh police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested 11 people from two cities in the State, while five others were nabbed from Hyderabad for their suspected links with the Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HUT)

Expressing concern over the arrest of five persons here for their suspected links with the Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HUT), a radical outfit, BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said the Chief Minister should conduct an official review on the matter.

If the Chief Minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao) conducts a review meeting with officials on various aspects of the issue, including who is helping them locally, it will lead to effectively keeping a check on such activities in the city, he said.

It is very painful that Hyderabad has become a shelter zone for a dangerous terrorist organisation like HUT and its men, he said.

    The Madhya Pradesh police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested 11 people from two cities in the State, while five others were nabbed from Hyderabad for their suspected links with the Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HUT), a radical outfit, an MP police spokesperson had said.

    With these arrests, police authorities claimed to have busted a module of the fundamentalist organisation.

    Tags:
    1. BJP
    2. Telangana
    3. ats
    4. madhya pradesh
    first published:May 10, 2023, 23:31 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 23:31 IST