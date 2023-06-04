Telangana CM Inaugurates Collectorate Complex in Nirmal, Highlights State's 'Positive' Development

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday inaugurated new integrated district Collectorate Complex of Nirmal to carry forward the development mission with a positive motto without remaining complacent on the present achievements.

Addressing the officials at the Collectorate Complex, that costed Rs 56 crores, the chief minister said that development would continue with the Podu lands distribution process.

Rao also advised the district collector to make this programme a success so that the distribution process is carried forward with the preparation of details pertaining to Bank accounts linkage and Rythu Bandhu inclusion patterns.

The chief minister had earlier inaugurated the integrated district collectorate Complex built in an area of 15 acres in Nirmal town with an expenditure of Rs. 56 crores.

Speaking there, he had said that the underdeveloped regions of the state were coming into the flexure of advancement by Adilabad which was lagging behind in progress.

Stating that the Nirmal collectorate complex was 18th in the chain of 30 collectorates constructed in the state, the chief minister said that the state was achieving growth with several achievements on the human index development .

“The per capita income and the power per capita utilization are basically regarded as human index development signs and the Telangana state is forging ahead of all the states," he said.

Detailing that the state was progressing rapidly ahead of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, the chief minister said this progress index would be carried forward in the next days with thrust on alleviating the conditions of Dalit, Tribal Backward class and economically poor sections of the society.

The chief minister said the nine years development would be continued with the installation of Food processing industries in each Taluq of the state.

The chief minister said the present state of development is witnessed as a game changer by the neighbouring states like Maharashtra and this he has witnessed in his recent visits to that state.

Welcoming the gathering the Chief secretary Shanthi Kumari recollected her association with Adilabad district as the collector in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and detailed how each and every part languished in a state of quandary

There was no water, no adequate power supplies and the development was like a mirage when we tried to implement schemes in this part, now the situation changed completely, she said.

Earlier the chief minister, chief secretary and ministers Indrakaran Reddy and Prashanth Reddy took part in the collectorate complex inauguration.

J.Santhosh Kumar MP, Sheri Subhash Reddy MLC, Varun Reddy District collector Nirmal MLCs and MLA participated in the programme.