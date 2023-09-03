Telangana: Dalit Man, His Friend Beaten Up, Tied Upside Down Over Smoke on Suspicion of Goat Theft

A Dalit man and his friend were allegedly tied upside down and beaten up brutally in the cattle shed on suspicion of stealing a goat and an iron pipe from their employer’s farm in the Mancherial district of Telangana. The video of the shocking incident went viral on social media and police arrested four accused on charges of an attempt to murder and committing atrocities against a Scheduled Caste community.

The incident took place on September 1 when the victims were allegedly hung upside down with a fire lit under them while they both got thrashed mercilessly. They were later rescued by the Dalit man’s relatives and were treated for their injuries.

Notably, it was not clear who videographed the incident. A man and his family members along with another person working with them allegedly hung upside down the Dalit person in the cattle shed, hit him with a stick, and also lit a fire on the floor. His friend was also tied up in a similar way, police said.

The complaint was filed after the Dalit man’s aunt approached the police on Saturday and stated that her kin was tortured by the four persons.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act besides under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 307 (attempt to murder), police said. During the course of the investigation, four persons including the man, his wife, and their son along with another person were arrested, a senior police official said today.

Quoted by news agency PTI, police said a few days back, the accused found one of his goats missing, and last week an iron pipe was stolen. Suspecting that the Dalit man was involved in the theft, the accused brought him along with his friend to the shed and allegedly tied them upside down.

Reacting to the incident, Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar and chief of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadihas, shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) and called the incident “absolutely barbaric". He also raised questions over the governance of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Absolutely barbaric.I am horrified by the sheer cruelty of the caste atrocity.Are we not thought of us human? What’s happening in your state, @TelanganaCMO?A total of 12,643 Dalit atrocities happened in Telangana under your tenure (NCRB 2014 to 2021). pic.twitter.com/nslwzt4fCy — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) September 3, 2023

A few days back, four Dalit men were allegedly hanged upside down from a tree and thrashed with sticks by six people on suspicion of stealing a goat and some pigeons in a village in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media following which the police made one arrest in connection with the attack, while five others were absconding.

(with inputs from PTI)