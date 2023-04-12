Telangana: Days After Getting Cows from Minister Harish Rao, Family Now Seeks Help to Feed Them

A heartwarming tale took an unexpected turn in Telangana’s Adilabad district where a family, which received a cow from state finance minister T Harish Rao to provide milk for their infant, now faced new challenges in providing fodder for the animal. The story initially garnered attention when Rao’s intervention ensured the infant girl had access to much-needed milk.

Jangababu and Kodapa Parubai, a couple from Rajuguda, welcomed a baby girl in January this year. Tragically, Parubai passed away 10 days later. The responsibility of feeding the baby fell on her grandfather Bapu Rao and father Jangubabu. With no access to milk in their village, they had to travel 10 km daily to buy milk packets. Learning of their plight, Rao directed nearby healthcare staff to provide the family with milk and nutritious food.

To offer a long-term solution, the family was given a cow. However, this brought new challenges as the family now needs to provide fodder for the cows. They travel long distances and spend money they had saved to purchase oxen on fodder instead. Currently, they are borrowing money to feed the cows.

“We were struggling to feed our baby. With the blessings of the elders, we received cows. Now, we are struggling to feed cows. Even we could not get the grass due to summer and facing the problem of getting food supplements to it," Janga Babu told News18.

The family has appealed to philanthropists for assistance in providing fodder for their cows.

