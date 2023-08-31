Telangana: Elderly Woman Claims to Have Survived on Diet of Chalk and Water For Past 15 Years, Doctors Call it 'Very Rare'

An elderly woman named Mallavva, a resident of Badnakal village of Mustabad mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana claimed to have survived by eating pieces of chalk for the past 15 years instead of regular food.

According to Mallavva, it started 15 years ago, when one evening she returned home from her farm to have dinner but slept empty stomach as the food items on her plate looked like worms to her eyes.

Mallavva began facing the issue every time she tried to eat regular food. Finding no relief, she began to eat pieces of chalk and drink well water to satisfy her appetite. Chalk contains calcium, carbon and oxygen.

Since then, Mallavva has been on a diet of pieces of chalk and water from the well instead of regular food and purified water or bore well water.

“In between, I tried to eat regular food, but within a few hours, I suffered from a stomach ache. So I continued my diet of pieces of chalk and water from well without any health issues, " Mallavva told News18.

The doctors were surprised and called it a “very rare" phenomenon.

“I haven’t seen such cases earlier. We have to analyse the condition with the proper tests like ultrasound. If she is surviving with only chalk, definitely it’s a miracle, " Dr Mahesh Rao of Government Area Hospital, Vemulawada told News18.