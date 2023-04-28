Telangana Engineer Ends Life After Losing Rs 12 Lakh in Cyber Fraud

A 30-year-old software engineer from Telangana ended his life after online fraudsters cheated him of an amount of Rs 12 lakh, which he kept to for his sister’s marriage.

The person, identified as Vaditya Arvind was a native of Bommareddygudem village in Pulkal mandal of Sangareddy district, Telangana.

He got married three months ago. He has been staying along with his parents and wife in Gollagudem Colony in Sangareddy.

He opened a link from Telegram messenger and completed some tasks successfully by working from home. He received a profit of Rs.50 from online fraudsters with an investment of Rs.200, where they send him Rs.250.

In order to earn profit in huge amounts, Arvind invested an amount of Rs.12 lakh. Though he completed the given tasks successfully, he didn’t receive any response from the online fraudsters.

The above said amount was brought in order to perform his sister’s marriage on May 5. He requested the cyber fraudsters to return his money through Telegram messenger. As there is no response from the fraudsters he took the extreme step in the house on Wednesday after writing a suicide note.

The police personnel rushed to the spot and seized the mobile phone of the deceased and investigated the case.

Family members performed Arvind’s last rites at Bommareddygudem on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

