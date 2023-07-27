Kadem Project Overflows: Flood Gates Opened, Red Alert Sounded for Evacuations Amid Heavy Rains in Telangana

As heavy rains continue to lash Telangana, continued inflows have led to floodwaters flowing above the Kadem project in Nirmal district on Thursday. The district collector has announced a ‘red alert’ to evacuate nearby villages after 14 gates of the project were lifted to release water downstream.

According to local reports, over 3.80 lakh cusecs of water poured into the project from upstream sources, causing the water level to reach 697 feet, just below the full capacity of 700 feet.

To handle the rising water levels, officials have taken necessary precautions by opening 14 flood gates and releasing over 2.40 lakh cusecs of water downstream. Residents in low-lying areas were advised to evacuate to ensure their safety.

On July 22, the irrigation department lifted 12 of the total 18 gates of the project, letting out 1.60 lakh cusecs of flood waters downstream into the Godavari.

Second Flood Warning in Bhadrachalam

Incessant heavy rains continued in Telangana, causing low-lying areas to flood. The Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam reached a water level of 50.50 ft, prompting the issuance of a second flood warning (the final warning level being 53 ft). Kothagudem district Collector Priyanka Ala advised people to postpone travel plans and remain at home until normal conditions were restored, according to an official release.

Stranded Tourists Evacuated

At least 160 tourists stranded at a waterfall in Mulugu district, due to an overflowing stream in the forest area, were safely rescued on Thursday early morning. Personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, forest department and others participated in the rescue and relief operations.

About 160 tourists were safely rescued and brought to the mandal headquarters village of Venkatapuram around 4 AM on Thursday, a release from Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud’s office said. The tourists were then sent to their destinations.

