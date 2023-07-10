Telangana Girl Makes 'Blind Eye Stick' To Help Visually-challenged Cross Roads

The younger generation is the key to the future. Every passing day, students are coming up with various creative ideas and innovations to tackle challenges. With teachers and parents’ support and encouragement, young minds are getting recognised for their exceptional talent. Now, in a recent case, a girl from Telangana’s Peddapalli is winning everyone’s hearts with her latest invention for the visually impaired and challenged. It also earned her national recognition.

There are thousands of blind people across the globe which included people with low-vision to complete blindness. For them, crossing the road and going to their respective destination without anyone’s help is quite a difficult task. The traditional stick barely offers much help and cannot detect obstacles like potholes or drains. In a bid to make them independent, Sreeja from Godavarikhani came up with a unique solution with a creative invention.

She recently grabbed attention for making a Blind Eye Help stick and cap that works with the help of a sensor for those who are visually impaired or challenged. The in-built sensor will help them navigate the road or pathways without being dependent on anyone.

Reportedly, she invented a device with a blind optical sensor. As per information, if a visually-challenged person holds the stick while walking, the sensor will automatically make a piercing sound to indicate an obstacle and help them walk on the roads without any difficulty. The ultrasonic sensor is placed in the cap that alerts a blind person about an obstacle. The cap is extremely important, to ensure that the person does not end up moving towards an obstacle or danger.

The project will make them independent to an extent. It has already won national-level awards like Inspire Awards, Intinta Innovation Special Award, Risk Special Award and Royal Book of Records Special Recognition and was selected for International Science Fair.

Reportedly, Sreeja belongs to a middle-class family. Her father, Prakash has a clothes business, while her mother, Sujatha is a homemaker and runs a sewing machine. Her parents were extremely happy and encouraged Sreeja’s innovative inventions, which earned special recognition and awards. They will also be supporting her in her future projects.