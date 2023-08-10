Telangana: Govt Employees Wear Helmet While Working Inside This Office | Here's Why

Working in a building whose roofs have collapsed several times, government employees of Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) in Telangana’s Jagtial wear helmets at their desks inside the office premises to prevent serious injuries.

This is especially important in the monsoon season due to the lack of safety in the building, where parts of roof have fallen down frequently.

The office situated in Birpur of Jagtial district was established “hastily" without doing proper safety checks of the building.

The higher authorities were in hurry to established the MPDO office in a private old building, which has been in a dilapidated condition, without sensing the future consequences.

Just recently, an employee had a narrow escape when a part of the roof above his chamber fell down within seconds. This is not an isolated incident.

This comes as the district officials have given orders to vacate the building, however this has still not been implemented. Seeing no other option in sight, the employees started wearing head gears to prevent serious injuries.

They also opened counters of Gruha Lakshmi Scheme at the safest place of the office building in order to assist the general public who have been coming to the office to apply for the scheme.

The employees arranged the counters at the safest place as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident towards the applicants due to the dilapidated building.

“I joined here one year back. We luckily escaped from two to three incidents in recent times," an employee told us.

“We don’t know when one of the parts of the roof will fall on us. We are working here by keeping our lives in hands out of fear. We brought the issue to the notice of higher authorities many times, but nothing was happened. We are requesting them once again to solve the deadliest problem at the earliest. We are performing our duties in the office by wearing helmets from the beginning of rainy season”, one of the employees said.