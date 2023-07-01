CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Telangana: Man Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Boulders in Broad Daylight; 4 Arrested | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Telangana: Man Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Boulders in Broad Daylight; 4 Arrested | WATCH

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 17:51 IST

Suryapet, India

3 men can be seen attacking the victim as one of the accused stabs Santosh repeatedly as passersby looked. (Twitter/ @JafferyAzmath)

3 men can be seen attacking the victim as one of the accused stabs Santosh repeatedly as passersby looked. (Twitter/ @JafferyAzmath)

In the video, three men can be seen attacking the victim with a knife-like weapon while another used a boulder to smash his head

Four people, including a techie, have been arrested in Telangana after a 28-year-old was attacked with a sharp object in broad daylight in Suryapet on Thursday. The man was attacked brutally on a busy street in full public view.

According to India Today, victim C Santosh was attacked by two men with a sharp-edged weapon and boulders and the video of the incident was captured on CCTV and went viral on social media.

In the video, three men can be seen attacking the victim as one of the accused stabs Santosh repeatedly as passersby looked.

Watch the video here!

The accused was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was being treated. He survived the assault and his condition was said to be stable.

Police said that the preliminary probe indicated that the reason behind the fight is a long stand rivalry between the accused and the victim.

The accused have been identified as V Krishna, Manideep, P Mahesh, and Prem Naidu and were monitoring Santosh’s movements. They took advantage of the opportunity to assault him when he arrived at the location, India Today reported.

The attack took place on Thursday at noon near a Muthoot finance office and is said to be the result of some longstanding personal animosity.

The police have registered a case against the four accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act.

first published:July 01, 2023, 17:09 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 17:51 IST