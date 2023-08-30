Telangana Man Collapses Due to Heart Attack Amid Rakhi Celebrations, Sister Ties Rakhi to Dead Body

Raksha Bandhan, a festival which reflects the affectionate bond between brother and sister, turned into a tragedy for a family in Telangana when a man collapsed and passed away due to a heart attack just minutes before the beginning of the Rakhi ritual.

The incident took place in Dhulikatta village of Peddapalli district on Tuesday when Gowramma, the sister of deceased Kanakaiah Chowdhary, had come to his house to tie Rakhi. When Gowramma was about to tie the Rakhi to her brother, he suffered a cardiac attack and collapsed.

The family members were shocked and broke down into tears due to the unexpected tragedy.

The sister, who was shattered by the passing away of his brother, tied the Rakhi to her brother’s dead body for the last time.

The entire village was deeply disturbed by the death of Kanakaiah on the Raksha Bandhan.