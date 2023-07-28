CHANGE LANGUAGE
Telangana Rains: Eight Persons Swept Away in Flood Waters, Bodies Found
Telangana Rains: Eight Persons Swept Away in Flood Waters, Bodies Found

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 20:37 IST

Hyderabad, India

The bodies of the eight persons who went missing were found today. (Representative Image-Shutterstock)

Twelve members of a remote village in the district were swept away in flood water when they were moving towards a safer place on Thursday, but four of them saved themselves, police said

Eight persons were swept away in the flood waters of a rivulet in Mulugu district of Telangana following heavy rains, and their bodies have been found, police said on Friday.

Twelve members of a remote village in the district were swept away in flood water when they were moving towards a safer place on Thursday, but four of them saved themselves, police said.

The bodies of the eight persons who went missing were found today.

Telangana has been receiving heavy rains for the past several days, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road links.

Eight persons have died in various rain-related incidents since July 22, official sources had said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
