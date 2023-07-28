Telangana Rains: State Battles Heaviest Rainfall Till Now; Roads, Houses Submerged, 8 Dead

Telangana has lost a total of eight lives to rain-related incidents since July 22 as the state continued to battle record-breaking downpour. The incessant rainfall also swamped the low-lying areas, causing damage to agricultural crops and roads.

The heavy rainfall — took a huge toll on the state over the last week — bringing regular life to a pause. The actual amount of rainfall surpassed the ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ prediction of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The damaged roads have posed a major problem for people travelling around the state for work and other chores.

Due to heavy rains in Telangana, roads damaged at several locations. In Parakala area, a road connecting Warangal to Medaram damaged, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The formation of a strong vortex is said to have been the reason behind the record-breaking rainfall in Telangana, said a NDTV report. A vortex — a rotating column of air — forms when there is a high amount of moisture in the atmosphere.

In its weather forecast for Telangana on Thursday, the Met Centre said exceptional heavy rainfall occurred at many places in Hanumakonda and at a few places in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts and at isolated places in Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts of Telangana.

A local weatherman took to Twitter to share visuals of the incessant rains that lashed the Bhupalpally district.

Insane rains happen in Bhupalpally District now under flash floods

Following a cloudburst early on Wednesday, the districts of Mulugu and Bhupalpally were flooded, causing houses and roads to be submerged in water. The waterlogged, blocked roads cut off access to villages across, said reports. Rescue ops saved hundreds of people by boats and helicopters.

Although the intensity of rainfall is expected to go down on Friday, but the situation in many parts of the state remains to be critical.

State capital Hyderabad has been out of danger and reportedly has had no rainfall since Thursday evening. Meanwhile, the flooding situation in Warangal has forced the government to deploy boats for search and rescue operations. According to reports, over 50 people have been rescued and over 10,000 people were shifted to relief camps across the rain-hit areas.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, who spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the current situation in Telangana. Reddy took to Twitter and said, “Hon’ble HM has promised all possible help in the rescue and relief work for safeguarding the people of Telangana during this situation." He added that at present, two helicopters and five NDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations.

The rescue missions for people who got stranded by the rain is underway.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, heavy rainfalls triggered traffic snarls and waterlogged roads. Mumbai and the district of Raigad were on a red alert on Thursday. For Friday, IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at some isolated places.

