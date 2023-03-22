One of Maharsahtra’s most revered dishes, pav bhaji has transcended the borders of the state and has become the favourite of many. Once confined to only Mumbai, it first spread to smaller towns in Maharashtra and eventually became famous out of the state as well. This has made pav bhaji stalls quite a lucrative business in and out of the state. And that is exactly why Santosh, a young man from the Peddapalli district of Telangana, has set up a local pav bhaji snack point and is excelling in the business.

Santosh has not completed his education as of yet and is still pursuing a degree in a local college. However, to support his education fees and also because he has a knack for cooking, he decided to open a pav bhaji stall, because of the popularity of the dish.

All the ingredients required for pav bhaji as well as the vegetable flavour are prepared at home and hence are completely hygienic. Because most of it is prepared beforehand, Santosh can serve his customers within 5 minutes.

His speciality is the butter pav bhaji. He puts butter on the pan and after the butter melts, he cuts the pav in the middle and fries it in the pan along with the melted butter till it turns red and serves it hot on a plate.

Santosh completes his college classes and after that opens his stall at 6 pm. His pav bhaji stall remains open from 6 pm to 10 pm. Santosh says that he makes about Rs 2,000 daily from his business. He remains an example for the youth of his age in Peddapalli.

Last year, a B.Tech student from Bihar had gone viral for opening a tea stall alongside her studies. Vartika Singh, who was interested in starting her own business, came to Faridabad to study for a B.Tech degree. Vartika, however, decided to get a head start on the toil needed to turn her goal into reality. Using the name B.Tech Chaiwaali, she established a tea shop in Faridabad.

