CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi in USBollywood Music in USBMC Covid ScamAssam FloodsUP Heatwave
Home » India » Telangana Textbook Case: 'Secular', 'Socialist' Missing from Preamble on Covers, New Versions in September
1-MIN READ

Telangana Textbook Case: 'Secular', 'Socialist' Missing from Preamble on Covers, New Versions in September

Reported By: Kakoli Mukherjee

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 17:14 IST

Hyderabad, India

The new textbooks were distributed on June 20, the teachers noticed the mistake on June 21, and the complaint was raised on June 22. Representational image

The new textbooks were distributed on June 20, the teachers noticed the mistake on June 21, and the complaint was raised on June 22. Representational image

The SCERT has said that it printed the old Preamble inadvertently, where both these words were not present. When the Constitution was drafted in 1950, the Preamble did not have the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’. They were added in 1976 through the 42nd Amendment

The omission of the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ from the Preamble of the Constitution printed on the cover of the class 10 social studies textbook in Telangana has sparked a row. However, corrected textbooks will be available only in September.

Speaking to News18, Chava Ravi, general secretary, Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation, said: “After a few social studies teachers noticed the mistake, we met the SCERT director and secretary of school education to raise a complaint. They said that the mistake was not intentional. Irrespective of whether intentional or unintentional, we believe that it’s a big blunder."

(Top) Preamble on cover of Telangana class 10 social studies textbook. (Above) Preamble of the Constitution. Images/News18

The new textbooks were distributed on June 20, the teachers noticed the mistake on June 21, and the complaint was raised on June 22. “Since five lakh books have already been printed, the state officials told us that the mistake will be corrected only in the second batch of books to be printed in September. For this, they have said that they will send an erratum to the headmasters of all schools where the books have been distributed. I do not think this is a feasible exercise," added Ravi.

When Telangana’s State Council of Educational Research and Training director M Radha Reddy was contacted for a statement by News18, she said that it will be shared by the end of the day.

When we asked S Prabhavathi, a social studies teacher at a government school in Bhadradri Kothagudem, about the importance of the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’, she said: “In this age, it is very important that young minds know the word ‘secular’ present in the Preamble. It teaches us to have tolerance towards all our fellow countrymen and women. Similarly, as the gap between the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’ widens, the word ‘socialist’ is very important too. More checks and balances need to be in place before publishing a book."

The SCERT has said that it printed the old Preamble inadvertently, where both these words were not present. When the Constitution was drafted in 1950, the Preamble did not have the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’. They were added in 1976 through the 42nd Amendment.

However, commentators have demanded that the books be reprinted as “the two words are the pillars of our Constitution".​

About the Author
Kakoli Mukherjee
Kakoli Mukherjee, Chief Subeditor, has been a journalist for eight years. She writes on health, people, culture, technology and books....Read More
Tags:
  1. constitution
  2. education
  3. preamble
  4. school
  5. secular
  6. socialist
  7. Telangana
  8. textbook
first published:June 23, 2023, 17:07 IST
last updated:June 23, 2023, 17:14 IST