Telangana Village Head Burns Son-in-Law's House in Outrage Over Daughter's Love Marriage

In a shocking turn of events, a village sarpanch in Telangana has set ablaze his son-in-law’s house in retaliation against his daughter’s love marriage. This incident occurred in Itikalapalli, a village located in the Narsampet mandal of Warangal district.

Sources revealed that Mandala Ravinder, the sarpanch of Itikalapalli, strongly disapproved of his daughter, Kavya Sri’s relationship with Jalagam Ranjith, a fellow villager. The two fell in love during their college days and despite her father’s disapproval, Kavya Sri eloped with Ranjith and married him.

Following their marriage, the couple sent a video message to their families. In the message, Kavya Sri emphasized her love for Ranjit and asked for her family’s understanding and forgiveness for defying their wishes.

She also implored her family to let her live happily with her husband, warning them that any attempts to separate them might drive her and Ranjit to suicide.

Enraged by his daughter’s actions, the sarpanch reacted by setting fire to the houses of Ranjit and his friends who aided in their union.

Following the victims’ complaint, the police have registered a case and deployed officers to maintain order as the incident has created a tense situation in the village.

According to a local resident, “Masked intruders rode in on five motorcycles at midnight, vandalized the house, and stole Rs. 50,000 in cash and several gold ornaments before setting it on fire. Everything, including the cotton produce, was reduced to ashes. Unfortunately, as the culprits wore masks, we could not identify them."