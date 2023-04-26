Telangana Weaver Honours Sachin Tendulkar by Crafting his Portrait on Silk Robe

In a unique tribute to God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, a weaver from the Sircilla town in Telangana crafted a silk robe featuring images of the legendary cricketer and his wife, Anjali. Eldi Hari Prasad shared that the 290-gram robe, made via handloom techniques, measures 47 inches in width and 60 inches in height, and took him 20 days to create using silk threads as well as 170 grams of gold and silver threads.

The robe was handed to Chamundeshwari Nath, a close friend of Tendulkar, who plans to present it to the couple during the birthday celebrations in Goa.

Hari Prasad’s recent work, a Sircilla Pitambaram silk saree crafted for Goddess Sita during the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita at Bhadrachalam got him appreciation from Telangana minister KT Rama Rao. The Pitambaram silk saree was made using 150 silk threads weighing 750 grams and took 20 days to complete.

A versatile weaver, Hari Prasad has produced various creations including sarees that can pass through the hole of a large needle and shirts that can fit inside a matchbox. The sarees made by him cost anywhere from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh

