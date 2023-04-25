Telangana Weaver Transforms Passion into Unique Silk Sarees, Gains Nationwide Recognition

A young weaver from Telangana has gained recognition across the country for his exceptional skills in crafting silk sarees, proving that when passion meets profession, one can create wonders and earn appreciation from people of all backgrounds.

Hailing from a humble, lower-middle-class family, 35-year-old Nallu Vijay Kumar has showcased his unique skills in making silk sarees using materials ranging from jute to gold.

A native of Sircilla town in Rajanna Sircilla district, Telangana, Vijay Kumar grew up watching his father, Nalla Parandhamulu, weave sarees and work with handlooms. Inspired by his father, he has experimented with handlooms and power looms for the past 15 years, captivating audiences with his unique silk sarees.

Despite financial constraints, Vijay Kumar has dedicated time and resources to create and offer special silk sarees and sacred robes to the gods and goddesses he worships.

Vijay Kumar spent Rs. 45,000 and 25 days weaving a 250-gram saree with golden threads for Goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi in Tiruchanoor. As a devoted follower of Lord Venkateswara Swami in Tirumala, he also offered a special silk saree worth Rs. 85,000, which took him 30 days to weave using golden and silver threads. The 600-gram saree, small enough to fit in a matchbox, was a testament to his devotion and skill.

His creations have reached sacred temples across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including Goddess Kanakadurga’s temple in Vijayawada and Goddess Parvathi and Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy’s temples in Vemulawada. Vijay Kumar’s devotion surpasses concerns about the cost of each saree, which ranges from Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 48,000.

“Initially, my pocket did not allow for it. I took loans from my friends for weaving 10 to 20 types of sarees, including those made with jute, ones that fit in a matchbox, aromatic sarees, and those with silver and golden frills," Vijay Kumar told News18.

The formation of Telangana state improved his financial situation as he received orders for Bathukamma sarees from the state government, flags of various political parties, and special works adorned with silk and precious metals like gold and silver.

With a smile on his face, Vijay shared that he has been receiving bulk orders from neighboring states like Karnataka and Maharashtra, as well as Hyderabad and Karimnagar in Telangana. However, his focus remains on his passion rather than profit. He offers to weave sarees based on customers’ budgets, hoping his unique creations will take him to new heights.

Read all the Latest India News here