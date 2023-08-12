CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Telangana: Panic Grips Residents As Wild Bear Runs Around Busy Market Areas, Housing Societies | WATCH

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 16:57 IST

Telangana, India

Screengrab of the video shows the bear running past an auto full of people in Telangana. (Twitter/@JafferyAzmath)

As of now, the forest department is trying to catch the animal, who is in hiding, with nets and tranquillizers.

A wild black bear was seen roaming around on a busy market road and in residential areas of Telangana’s Karimnagar district.

In a purported video, a black bear is seen running around near people, shops. Locals are seen rushing and running away from the animal.

In one instance, the bear stops near an auto rickshaw for a second and continues to run as people can be heard screaming.

At the end of the video, a few local men, with sticks in their hands, are seen following the animal.

The bear was sighted twice, one in Sripuram Colony on Friday night, and then again in Rekurthi area on Saturday morning, according to NDTV.

As of now, the forest department is trying to catch the hiding animal with nets and tranquillizers.

Other animal sightings in residential socities

In March this year, Mumbai’s forest department and residents in the city’s Marol area are on high alert after a leopard was spotted in Bhavani Nagar in Andheri’s Marol multiple times.

CCTV footage of the big cat strolling around the neighbourhood, which is located near Aarey Colony, on March 7 surfaced, after which the forest department increased patrolling and laid three camera traps to help identify the animal.

About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi Sadana
