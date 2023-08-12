Telangana: Panic Grips Residents As Wild Bear Runs Around Busy Market Areas, Housing Societies | WATCH

A wild black bear was seen roaming around on a busy market road and in residential areas of Telangana’s Karimnagar district.

In a purported video, a black bear is seen running around near people, shops. Locals are seen rushing and running away from the animal.

In one instance, the bear stops near an auto rickshaw for a second and continues to run as people can be heard screaming.

Bear terror among the people on the streets of Telangana Karimnagar city _ wave of fear among the people pic.twitter.com/7XsOhP9bAd— urduleaks news (@UrduleaksN87793) August 12, 2023

At the end of the video, a few local men, with sticks in their hands, are seen following the animal.

The bear was sighted twice, one in Sripuram Colony on Friday night, and then again in Rekurthi area on Saturday morning, according to NDTV.

As of now, the forest department is trying to catch the hiding animal with nets and tranquillizers.

Other animal sightings in residential socities

In March this year, Mumbai’s forest department and residents in the city’s Marol area are on high alert after a leopard was spotted in Bhavani Nagar in Andheri’s Marol multiple times.

CCTV footage of the big cat strolling around the neighbourhood, which is located near Aarey Colony, on March 7 surfaced, after which the forest department increased patrolling and laid three camera traps to help identify the animal.