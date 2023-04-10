Tell Pilots, Crew Rules on Dealing with Unruly Fliers, DGCA Tells Airlines

Amid a spate of incidents of “unruly" behaviour by passengers, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told airlines to familiarise their pilots and crew with rules on handling these passengers.

The aviation watchdog highlighted incidents wherein pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions.

“In the recent past, DGCA has noticed a few incidents of smoking in aircraft, consumption of alcoholic beverages resulting in unruly behaviour, altercations between passengers and sometimes inappropriate touching or sexual harassment by passengers… wherein pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions. Such incidents have potential of compromising the safety of aircraft operations," the DGCA said in a statement today, as quoted by NDTV.

In violations such as consuming alcohol or drugs, smoking, not obeying the pilot and giving physical threats, among others, the DGCA said passengers should be told if their behaviour falls into the category of breaking the law.

“… Passengers should be made aware that in case his/her behaviour falls into one of the following categories, he/she is likely to be breaking the law and could be arrested on arrival," it said.

ALSO READ: ‘Unruly’ Passenger Hits Cabin Crew Mid Air, Forces Air India Flight to Return to Delhi

ALondon-bound Air India flight from Delhi returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday after an unruly passenger had a brawl with crew members mid-air.

Earlier in the day, Air India Delhi-London (AI-111) flight turns around mid-air due to an ‘unruly’ passenger who caused ‘physical harm’ to two of the cabin crew members.

The passenger was handed over to the airport security personnel upon landing, and the airline has also lodged a complaint with the Delhi Airport Police on the incident.

“Air India flight AI 111 scheduled to operate Delhi-London Heathrow on April 10, 2023, returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board," an Air India spokesperson said.

“Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members. The pilot in command decided to return to Delhi and the passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing," it added.

Read all the Latest India News here