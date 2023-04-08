Temperature Set to Soar in Most Parts of India in Next 5 Days, But Heatwave Unlikely | Here's Why

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said temperatures are expected to rise by 2 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest, west, central and east India over the next five days.

Maximum temperatures across many parts of Central India and the north peninsular region are below normal by 2-6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said in its daily bulletin. The western Himalayan region and areas along the west coast are experiencing temperatures that are above normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius. The rest of the country is experiencing near-normal temperatures.

The maximum temperature is expected to gradually rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest, west, central, and east India during the next five days, becoming near normal over most parts of the country, it said.

5 days warning:(i) Thunderstorms with gusty winds likely over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during next 2 days and decrease thereafter.(ii) Gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-4°C over most parts of the country during next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/kHMsxq379U— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 8, 2023

Thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during the next two days and decrease thereafter, the weather agency said.

No Heatwave Conditions

The IMD said no heatwave conditions are likely over any part of the country during the next five days.

Northwest, East India: Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degree Celsius very likely during the next five days.

Central India: No significant change in maximum temperatures during the next 24 hours and a gradual rise by 2-4 degree Celsius thereafter during the subsequent four days.

Gujarat: Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius very likely during next three days and now significant change thereafter

Maharashtra: No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely during the next two days and a gradual rise by 2-3 degree celsius thereafter.

Rest parts of the country: No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely in the next five days.

The latest weather update came a week after the IMD said most of India, barring parts of northwest and peninsular region, is expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June.

“A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said.

“During the 2023 hot weather season (April to June), most parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures, except for south peninsular India and some parts of northwest India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely,” the IMD said.

Read all the Latest India News here