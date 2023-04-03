Ten UP Districts Suffer Crop Damage Due to Unseasonal Rain

Ten districts of Uttar Pradesh have been found to have suffered substantial crop damage due to unseasonal rain in the survey by the UP relief commissioner’s office.

The affected districts are Fatehpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Sitapur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Sonbhadra, Hamirpur, Sambhal and Unnao.

These districts were hit by hailstorm and rain between March 31 and April 2.

In the survey conducted from March 15 till date, over one lakh farmers were found to have been affected by unseasonal rain in 11 districts.

Official reports said that a total of 35,480.52 hectares of agricultural land was badly hit and Rs 58.59 crore was payable to the affected farmers.

At least 1,343 hectares of land belonging to 5,026 farmers in Fatehpur, 2804 hectares of land of 4,738 farmers in Agra, and 559 hectares of land of 3,090 farmers in Bareilly has been affected.

Likewise, 11,265 farmers in Chandauli having 2,986 hectares of land, 396 farmers with 271 hectares in Hamirpur, 205 farmers with 145 hectares in Jhansi, and 7,380 farmers having 6,216 hectares land in Lalitpur have been affected.

In Prayagraj, at least 9,252 farmers having 4,448 hectares faced crop losses.

Since the last two weeks, Uttar Pradesh has received unseasonal rain accompanied by thunderstorm, hailstorm and gusty wind due to the western disturbances.

