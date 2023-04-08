Tension in Barmer Dist After Dalit Woman Raped, Burnt Alive; Kin Say 'Cops Initially Avoided Filing FIR'

A 30-year-old married woman was allegedly raped and burnt alive in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, triggering protest by some local leaders. According to information, the accused, identified as Shakur Khan, has been arrested. However, the victim succumbed to the burns late on Friday.

She is survived by four children, the officials said. The incident took place on Thursday at Bhagudi village in district’s Dhani area, under Pachpadra police station. The woman died during treatment at a government hospital in Jodhpur, officials added.

Enraged over the incident, Balotra district BJP along with some other leaders held a protest on Saturday. The Bharatiya Janata Party demanded stern action against the accused, and suspension of Balotra SHO Ugamraj for “misbehaving" with BJP workers on Friday.

BJP district president Babu Singh Rajpurohit called the incident “heinous and condemnable". He also demanded compensation for the victim’s family. While police has not made any official statement on the arrest, circle officer Pachpadra Madanlal is investigating the matter.

According to reports, section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has also been added in the first information report (FIR). Police said that the body will be will be handed over to the family members after getting the autopsy done.

The woman’s husband mentioned in the FIR that accused Shakur Khan broke into his house and raped his wife while she was alone on Thursday. The husband had gone had gone out for job and their children were in school.

Hearing the cries of his wife, their neighbour reached at the spot to rescue her. However, the accused pushed the neighbour away, and poured some acid-like chemical on his wife. He then set her on fire and escaped from the scene.

A report in Hindustan Times stated that the family members of the victim approached police around 1.30 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday but police “initially avoided filing an FIR". They said the FIR was lodged only after the case became critical. However, police said that they got informed about the incident around 3.30 am and the FIR was lodged in the wee hours of Friday.

The woman, who has two children, suffered 40-50 per cent burn injuries in the assault. She was first admitted to a government hospital in Balotra and was later referred to a higher medical institution in Jodhpur, where she died during treatment, the HT report stated.

