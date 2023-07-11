Terror Case: NIA Raids Multiple Locations in South Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir on Tuesday in a terror related case, officials said.
The agency sleuths conducted raids at multiple locations in the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian, they said.
They said the raids were a part of an investigation by the central agency in a terror related case.
