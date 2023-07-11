CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsNews18 Mega UCC PollHimachal RainsKhalistan Protest
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » India » Terror Case: NIA Raids Multiple Locations in South Kashmir
1-MIN READ

Terror Case: NIA Raids Multiple Locations in South Kashmir

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 11:32 IST

Srinagar, India

NIA raid in Kashmir. (File: PTI)

NIA raid in Kashmir. (File: PTI)

The agency conducted raids at multiple locations in the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir on Tuesday in a terror related case, officials said.

The agency sleuths conducted raids at multiple locations in the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian, they said.

They said the raids were a part of an investigation by the central agency in a terror related case.

Further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. NIA
  2. South Kashmir
  3. raid
first published:July 11, 2023, 11:32 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 11:32 IST