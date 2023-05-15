CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Terror Funding Case: NIA Raids 6 Locations in Jammu and Kashmir
1-MIN READ

Terror Funding Case: NIA Raids 6 Locations in Jammu and Kashmir

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 09:44 IST

New Delhi, India

The NIA teams were accompanied by CISF personnel and local police (File photo/News18)

"Pakistan-based terror outfits were helping the Kashmir-based agents who were provoking youths to indulge in terror activities. We are raiding them," the source said

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Monday conducting raids at six locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case, sources told IANS.

The NIA teams were accompanied by CISF personnel and local police.

“This is a terror funding case.

“Pakistan-based terror outfits were helping the Kashmir-based agents who were provoking youths to indulge in terror activities. We are raiding them," the source said.

    As of now, the NIA has not made an official statement on the matter.

    Further details are awaited.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
