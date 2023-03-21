Terror-Gangster Nexus Case: NIA Chargesheets 12 With Links to Khalistan Outfits, Pak-based Conspirators

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed its first chargesheet against 12 persons who have alleged links with pro-Khalistani outfits and Pakistan-based conspirators in a terror-gangster nexus case.

Ten other persons are still under investigation for their role in the terror conspiracy, which included plans to eliminate certain leaders, singers and businessmen to terrorise people, extort money from them and create a sensation.

NIA investigations have revealed linkages of the charge-sheeted accused with Khalistan Tiger Force, a proscribed organisation, and its operative Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dala, a listed ‘Individual Terrorist’. Besides being in contact with Pakistan-based conspirators, the accused were also in touch with pro-Khalistanis based in Canada and abroad.

The chargesheet filed in one of the three terror-gangster nexus cases NIA has been investigating is related to dismantling of the gangster-terror network, along with their funding and support infrastructure. These gangs were conspiring to carry out targeted killings and were also raising funds to carry out these and other terror activities, as part of a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers and their networks, operating from both within and outside the country.

The 12 accused have been identified as Arsh Dala, Gaurav Patyal, Sukhpreet Buddha, Kaushal Choudhary, Amit Dagar, Naveen Bali, Chhotu Bhat, Asif Khan, Jagga Takhatmal, Tillu Tajpuria, Bhupi Rana and Sandeep Bandar. The chargesheet was filed against them after six months of extensive searches and examination of around 100 members of different organised crime support networks by the NIA at 91 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, across 25 districts, i.e. Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mohali, Muktsar, Moga, Ferozpur, Bhatinda, Sangrur, Patiala in Punjab; Gurugram, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Rewari in Haryana: Outer North, North, Rohini, Dwarka, North-west, North-East in Delhi; and Bagpat, Bulandsahar, Pilibhit, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The searches led to the seizure of large amounts of incriminating materials. The NIA has also unearthed centres created for harbouring the gang members and stocking weapons for them in various places across Haryana and Punjab.

Around 20 weapons, 527 rounds of ammunition, 195 digital devices, 281 documents etc were seized in these raids and searches. Seven LOCs and 10 NBWs have so far been issued during the course of the investigations. Three immovable properties and three movable properties have been attached/seized under Section 25 UA(P) Act.

It was revealed during the investigation that most of the accused were, till recently, operating their own separate gangs involved in extortion rackets. They initially transformed into a gangsters’ syndicate to expand their area of influence in other states, but soon ended up in a deadly criminal-terror nexus after being exposed to exploitation by terrorist elements. Sophisticated weapons and availability of large pool of cheap shooters made the gangsters’ syndicate an attractive choice for terrorist outfits.

The case has also brought to light links of the gangsters with the music industry, singers, kabaddi players and advocates etc, on the lines of the pre-1993 Mumbai blasts era when extensive linkages of the underworld with the business people and the film industry had surfaced.

It has further been found that family members of many of the gangsters lodged in prisons are helping them in carrying out extortion activities from behind the bars.

Read all the Latest India News here