Terror Operatives Planning to Carry Out 'Targeted Killings' Arrested By Punjab Police
1-MIN READ

Terror Operatives Planning to Carry Out 'Targeted Killings' Arrested By Punjab Police

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 14:41 IST

Chandigarh, India

File photo of Punjab Police. (Representational image: PTI)



Police said the arrested operatives, linked to terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and gangster Goldy Brar, 'were planning to commit targeted killings in Punjab'

Punjab Police has arrested five operatives of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and US-based gangster Goldy Brar. Police said the arrested operatives “were planning to commit targeted killings in Punjab".

In another operation, three associates of Czech-based Gurdev Jaisal, were arrested, over their involvement in the RPG attack at Sarhali police station that took place in December last year.

The arrests were made in two separate operations carried out by central agency and Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence team.

“In two separate operations with central agency & @PunjabPoliceInd Counter Intelligence team has busted terror modules Arrested 5 operatives of #Pakistan based Rinda & #USA based Goldy Brar(with 2 foreign made pistols) who were planning to commit targeted killings in Punjab [sic]," DGP Punjab Police said in a post on microblogging site X.

“In another case, arrested 3 associates (with 3 pistols) of #Czech-based Gurdev @ Jaisal, a key operative of #Canada-based terrorist Landa & Satta, who were behind the #RPG attack on PS Sarhali," another post said.

The accused have revealed a conspiracy to disrupt peace and harmony in Punjab, another post read.

first published:August 14, 2023, 14:41 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 14:41 IST