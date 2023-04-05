T'gana: KITs Warangal Professor, Students Invent Tractor That Can be Operated Without Human Interference

To save manpower and labour costs, a professor and his students from Telangana’s Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science(KITS), invented a remote-controlled interface to operate a tractor without any human interference, with a cost of just Rs.20,000 per tractor.

The KITS professor in Telangana found difficulties in running a tractor with high labour costs and risk of driving the vehicle in unhealthy climatic conditions, and therefore thought of having a tractor without human interference.

Thus he formed a team with his students and invented a remote-controlled interface by utilizing the funds from the Department of Science and Technology run under the Central Government.

The team has fixed a microcontroller for the tractor. They fixed three activators to operate the clutch, brake and accelerator without human interference. They also fixed a motor to the vehicle in order to operate the steering wheel. They developed remote interference in such a way that the unmanned tractor will be through a mobile phone.

Here using The Internet of Things (IoT) technology, the message will reach cloud from there the instructions will reach the mobile.

The KITS team said that a farmer can operate his tractor at his farm field from his home or somewhere else. They used a tractor with 45 HP which has been running successfully, the team told News18.

They said that one has to spend Rs.20,000 to fix this remote-controlled interference to a tractor.

