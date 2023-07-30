Thane: City to Face Water Cuts Every 14 Days Due To Technical Issues At Main Supply Source

Residents of Thane and its suburbs will face water cuts, once every 14 days till the end of the monsoon season, due to technical issues at the water supply source, officials said.

The accumulation of green waste that came in due to the heavy rains in the last few days have clogged the network, thereby affecting the municipal pumping station at Pise. As per the information received from the officials, there also have been some technical snags at the units that has led to the reduction in water pumping.

In accordance with the situation, the administration has decided to reduce water supply on zoning basis in the city, from August 1 onwards.

The corporation has also issued an advisory asking residents to boil water before drinking and to take adequate precautions.

The officials told Times of India, “The city has been divided into 14 zones and each of these areas will face 12 hour water cut once every 14 days till the end of the monsoon or till when the technical issues are resolved, whichever is earlier”.

This is not the first time in this year that Thane residents will be facing such water cuts. In June this year, the storage capacity of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) Barvi Dam had decreased significantly, leading to the people facing a water cut. As per a Free Press Journal report, this impacted the residents living within the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) that includes the Wagle Estate, Manpada, Majiwada, Kalwa, Mumbra, and Diva ward committees.

The areas that were expected to be most impacted by the decrease in water level of the Bavri dam were Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva.

In another incident from May 2023, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had announced suspension of water supply for 24 hours in some areas of Thane due to maintenance and repair works.