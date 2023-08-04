Thane College Student Suspended After Viral Video Shows Him Caning NCC Cadets

A college student in Thane has been suspended after a video showing him assaulting NCC cadets on the campus went viral on social media, an official said on Thursday. The video, purportedly captured by a fellow student, shows a physical training session at the Joshi Bedekar College on a rainy day.

Eight cadets are seen in a puddle amid rain, with their heads pinned in the muddy soil instead of using their hands for support. The senior NCC cadet is seen standing behind them, holding a stick, and whacking each of them one by one for failing to execute his challenging drill.

The cadets are seen in a push-up position in a water-logged area with their feet and head touching the ground and hands folded above the back. When a cadet changes posture, the senior student is seen thrashing him with a stick and going on to thrash others too. “The NCC instructor for this unit was transferred recently. Senior cadets taking over in the absence of teachers led to this incident,” a university senate member said.

The Joshi Bedekar College in Thane operates the NCC unit along with two other sister concerns, Bandodkar College and VPM Polytechnic. The student, who belonged to Bandodkar College, has been suspended. A college source said their administration has taken cognisance of the incident and is taking punitive action and corrective measures.

Meanwhile, some senate members of Mumbai University have approached the vice chancellor, seeking action against the college principal for allowing the students to act as NCC instructor after the instructor was transferred to another college.