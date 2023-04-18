CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » Thane: Fire Breaks Out in Orion Business Park, Cine Wonder Mall
1-MIN READ

Thane: Fire Breaks Out in Orion Business Park, Cine Wonder Mall

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 23:01 IST

Thane, India

Visuals from the spot (Photo: ANI)

Visuals from the spot (Photo: ANI)

Several fire tenders are present at the spot along with police, disaster management and fire brigade officers.

A massive fire broke out in buildings of Orion Business Park and adjacent Cine Wonder Mall in Kapurbawadi, Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Tuesday.

Several fire tenders are present at the spot along with police, disaster management and fire brigade officers.

There were no reports so far of anyone getting injured as efforts to douse the fire at Orion business park are on, he said.

The ground-plus-five stories building, located next to Cine Wonder Mall, houses more than 60 shops and offices.

The fire started around 8.30 pm and spread to the adjoining mall, said chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell Avinash Sawant.

RELATED NEWS

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. fire
  2. maharashtra
  3. thane
first published:April 18, 2023, 22:40 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 23:01 IST