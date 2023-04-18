Thane: Fire Breaks Out in Orion Business Park, Cine Wonder Mall

A massive fire broke out in buildings of Orion Business Park and adjacent Cine Wonder Mall in Kapurbawadi, Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in the buildings of Orion Business Park & adjacent Cine Wonder Mall in Kapurbawadi, Ghodbunder Road in Thane. Several fire tenders at the spot. Police, disaster management and fire brigade officers at the spot.(Source: Regional Disaster… pic.twitter.com/JWjpa8iD1Z — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

Several fire tenders are present at the spot along with police, disaster management and fire brigade officers.

There were no reports so far of anyone getting injured as efforts to douse the fire at Orion business park are on, he said.

The ground-plus-five stories building, located next to Cine Wonder Mall, houses more than 60 shops and offices.

The fire started around 8.30 pm and spread to the adjoining mall, said chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell Avinash Sawant.

(With PTI inputs)

