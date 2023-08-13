CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rain TodayJadavpur UniversityAR Rahman Chennai ConcertChandrayaan 3Haryana 'Mahapanchayat'
Home » India » 'Didn't Wake Up Even When...': Sharad Pawar Slams Thane Admin After 17 Patients Die At Civic Hospital Within 24 Hrs
1-MIN READ

'Didn't Wake Up Even When...': Sharad Pawar Slams Thane Admin After 17 Patients Die At Civic Hospital Within 24 Hrs

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

Pradesh18

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 13:51 IST

Thane, India

Pawar condoled the deaths and slammed the district administration for not taking timely action (PTI/File)

Pawar condoled the deaths and slammed the district administration for not taking timely action (PTI/File)

On Thursday, a mob gathered at the hospital and questioned the authorities alleging the death of five persons in a day due to “negligence”

At least 17 patients, admitted at the civic-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane city, died in the span of 24 hours. The incident was reported at the government-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial (CSMM) Hospital in Thane’s Kalwa, where five patients died within one day on August 10, leading to public and political outcry.

Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar condoled the deaths and slammed the district administration for not taking timely action “even when the incident of death of five patients in the last few days was fresh."

“A heartbreaking incident took place in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kopari of Thane Municipal Corporation yesterday night where 17 patients died. It is very unfortunate that the administration did not wake up even when the incident of death of 5 patients in the last few days was fresh. I share in the grief of the families of the deceased and express my condolences. A moving tribute to the deceased," Pawar posted on the microblogging site X, formally known as Twitter.

As per media reports, the majority of patients who died were admitted to the ICU.

They were mostly elderly patients admitted in critical condition, according to a report by Times of India.

As per the report, civic officials said that they are analysing the cause of deaths at the facility.

On Thursday, a mob gathered at the hospital and questioned the authorities alleging the death of five persons in a day due to “negligence”.

About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. sharad pawar
  2. thane
first published:August 13, 2023, 13:51 IST
last updated:August 13, 2023, 13:51 IST