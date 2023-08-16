Thane Man, Who Came for Trek With Friends, Found Dead Inside Raigad Fort's Water Tank

At Pune’s Raigad Fort, a 33-year-old man, who was reportedly a tourist was found dead inside the water tank located in the fort on Tuesday. The police suspect that the man went there in search of water and accidentally fell down inside the tank.

According to Indian Express, The deceased has been identified as Ajay Mohan Kallampara. He is a resident of Bhiwandi in the Thane district and worked for a private company.

The victim reportedly went to Raigad Fort for a trek along with his friends. The group took a halt at a temple inside the fort when his friends after some time realised that the victim was not with them.

“Our preliminary information suggests that a group of five friends – four from Thane and one from Pune – had come to the fort late Monday afternoon. They took a halt at a temple inside the fort. Around 4 am, his friends realised that Kallampara was not with them. They started searching for him," Indian Express quoted Assistant Inspector Ranjit Pathare, in-charge Velha police station as saying.

“Around 6 am, they found his footwear, water bottle and torch next to the Padmavati water tank in the fort. His friends sought help from some local residents and found Kallampara’s body in the tank," he added.

The official further added that the probe so far indicates no foul play or criminal intent and seems like the man came there in search of water when he lost his balance and fell into the tank.