Thane, Please Store Water. Supply to be Hit Tomorrow from Ghodbunder Road to Majiwada | Check Your Area Here

Water supply to Maharashtra’s Thane and its suburbs will be disrupted on March 15 as the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will carry out work on the relocation of a 2000 mm diameter main water channel. The civic body announced the same via a statement.

“The relocation of a 2000 mm diameter main water channel under the TMC’s area will be undertaken at Lodha Dham near National Highway (NH-3) on Wednesday, March 15. As a result, the water supply will be shut for 24 hours from 9.00 am on March 15 to 9.00 am on Thursday," read the statement of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Areas like Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Gandhinagar, Majiwada, Samtanagar, Siddanchal, Ritupark, Jeltaki, Siddheshwar, Indiranagar, Srinagar, Lokmanyanagar and Ramnagar will be affected.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has informed that the water supply will be shut for 24 hours in some parts of Kalwa and Mumbra as well. Reportedly, the water supply is likely to be at low pressure for the next 36 hours until it is fully restored. The civic body has advised the residents of Thane to store water and use it wisely.

Water supply to Thane and its suburbs was also affected for four days from February 21 to February 25. The Thane Municipal Corporation had carried out work to remove leakage from one of its main network lines. The civic body had adopted a zoning method of supply at that time, wherein select residential zones had water supply on rotational basis. This method was chosen in order to mitigate any inconvenience for residents.

It is worth noting that India’s financial capital is heavily dependent on tankers for its water supply. Mumbai requires 4,200 million litres of water per day. But the city’s civic body only supplies 3,850 million litres daily. The deficit is tackled by using tankers that draw water from borewells.

It’s not just Mumbai that suffers from water scarcity. Water supply in some areas of the national capital has also been affected. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had recently informed that water supply in several areas of South Delhi including Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Sri Niwaspuri and Malviya Nagar would be disrupted on March 13 and 14 due to maintenance work.

