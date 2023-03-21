The CBI has detained a 32-year-old PhD scholar from Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district for sexually assaulting children and running a child pornography racket, according to officials.

Victor James Raja, a resident of the Poondithoppu neighbourhood in Thanjavur district, has been accused of producing and disseminating electronic child sexual abuse material, according to the central agency. It is believed that the CBI discovered images and recordings of child sexual abuse in the Interpol database. Further analysis of the data using digital forensic tools identified the site of the incident as the Thanjavur district.

Disparaging Remarks Against PM

On March 15, CBI officials detained the 32-year-old scholar who claimed to have sent an email to the Prime Minister’s office containing disparaging remarks about the PM. During his three-day questioning by CBI agents, startling information was uncovered during the investigation.

While studying for his doctorate at a private college, Raja was also handling tuition for school children. Officials discovered that the teacher would record pornographic videos of the visiting school children and sell the materials overseas. The probe also revealed that his videos reportedly had a large viewership.

Interpol’s Child Porn Link

The CBI was informed by the Interpol police that obscene films of minors were shot in various places in India. Based on this, investigations were carried out in 21 different locations across the country. Furthermore, the agency searched the accused’s home and found technological devices containing evidence.

According to the allegations, Raja has been sexually abusing a child for the past four years and has posted nude pictures and videos of the child to his Google account.

Raja is also accused of forcing two minors, a boy and a girl, to engage in sexual acts with each other and other minors, including a girl, according to the authorities. According to the officials, the accused took pictures and videos of the children after threatening to publicize the information online and would force them to bring more girls to continue the exploitation.

The CBI agents charged him with violating three statutes, including the POCSO Act and the Misuse of Information Technology Act. They produced him before the Thanjavur Women’s Court and remanded him to judicial custody for two days.

