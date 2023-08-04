‘Thank You, Modiji…’: The Backstory of How Delhi Slumdwellers' Postcards Travelled From EAM Jaishankar to PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tweeted that he had received ‘thank you’ cards from the beneficiaries of the government’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahi Makan’ scheme.

“Overwhelmed to receive letters from mothers and sisters of Kalkaji, Delhi, who have got pucca houses under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahi Makan’ scheme. When the Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar went there, the women handed over these letters to him, in which they expressed their happiness. She tells how through this scheme her years old dream has come true and life of the whole family has become easier. Many thanks to all of you for the letters! Our government will continue to work with the same commitment for the welfare of the poor,” Modi tweeted.

दिल्ली के कालकाजी की उन माताओं और बहनों के पत्रों को पाकर अभिभूत हूं, जिन्हें ‘जहां झुग्गी वहीं मकान’ स्कीम के तहत पक्के घर मिले हैं। विदेश मंत्री @DrSJaishankar जी जब वहां गए तो महिलाओं ने ये पत्र उन्हें सौंपे, जिनमें उन्होंने अपनी खुशी जाहिर की है। वे बताती हैं कि कैसे इस स्कीम… pic.twitter.com/M1nOtV3Phj— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2023

There is an interesting backstory to it.

On June 17, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha to meet the beneficiaries of the government scheme. Built at a cost of Rs 345 crore, more than 3,025 houses were given to those living in jhuggis, with the purpose of giving them a life of dignity and a pucca shed over their head.

While the minister was interacting with the beneficiaries, he saw them doing something interesting. “I was surprised to see that they were writing something which looked like postcards. These were thank you notes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing their homes,” Jaishankar told News18.

The beneficiaries were a little hesitant in handing over the postcards to the minister, not sure if it would reach the prime minister.

Local MP Ramesh Bidhuri told them that Mr Jaishankar with certainly will keep his word. “I told them to trust me. I said I would personally handover you thank you notes to the Prime Minister as soon as the Parliament session resumes,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar tweeted: “During the Vikas Teerth Yatra held in the area of our MP @rameshbidhuri ji in South Delhi, more than 600 mothers and sisters gave me letters thanking the respected Prime Minister. These letters describe the positive change in the lives of those women due to the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahi Makan’ scheme. Got an opportunity to hand over all these thanks letters to the Prime Minister @narendramodi in Parliament yesterday.”

On Thursday, the EAM handed over the more than 600 cards from the citizens to the prime minister. Interestingly, 90% of these notes were written by women.