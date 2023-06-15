The Forgotten Kodumbalur Shiva Temples Remind Us Of Spectacular Chola Architecture

Kodumbalur in Tamil Nadu, similar to Kumbakonam or Kanchipuram, was once a thriving temple city with a remarkable collection of 108 temples. Dating back to the ninth century, this complex consists of three Lord Shiva temples and showcases the splendid early and medieval Chola architecture. It is considered one of the oldest surviving temple structures from that era.

Although not currently for devotees to worship the Gods, the site attracts numerous visitors as a popular tourist destination. It is renowned for its historical significance and impressive architectural features. The Archaeological Survey of India is currently undertaking restoration efforts to preserve and revive the temple, which has suffered some damage over time.

The temples in question were constructed by Bhooti Vikrama Kesari, a member of the Irukkuvel clan. Bhooti Vikrama Kesari was an ally of the Cholas and lived during the same period as Aditya Chola. According to historical accounts, Bhooti Vikrama Kesari was said to be the son of Anupama Devi, a Chola princess and Sambarabriman, the chief of the Irukkuvel clan.

Presently known as Moovar Koil, the site was formerly called Vikrama Kesareeswaram, as evident in inscriptions found at the nearby Muchukundeswarar temple. The name reflects its association with the Irukkuvel chieftain Bhooti Vikrama Kesari.

Originally, the temple complex consisted of three distinct shrines but only two of them have survived. These shrines, known as the northern, central and southern, were all constructed with stone and faced west, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Even today, the two remaining shrines exhibit beautifully sculpted Shiva Lingas inside.

The northern shrine no longer exists, but its foundation or adishtanam remains. The central and southern shrines, although showing signs of deterioration and possible deliberate damage to certain architectural elements, are mostly intact. Each shrine was designed as an independent Shiva temple, featuring individual garbhagrihas (sanctums), Nandis (bull statues), dwarapalakas (door guardians), vimanams (tower-like structures), ardha-mandapams (half-pillared halls), and more. From the remaining remnants of the complex, it is evident that they may have shared a common maha mandapam (main hall).

This temple complex is widely considered as a prototype for numerous temples during the early medieval Chola period and beyond. It is believed to have served as an inspiration for Raja Raja Chola I when he constructed the renowned Brihadeeswarar temple in Thanjavur.