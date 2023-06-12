The ‘Golden Touch’ for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Ground Floor Construction in Final Phase

The ground floor of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya has entered its final construction phase and the door of sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be decorated with gold, News18 has learnt.

The progress of the ground floor of the Shri Ram Temple was reviewed recently by the senior members of the Trust, including Nripendra Misra, Chairman, Construction Committee; the Engineering teams of Larsen & Tourbo, Tata Consulting Engineers and Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members. The progress is being monitored on a daily basis by senior functionaries and actual issues are getting addressed, officials have said.

After the completion of the temple foundation, raft and plinth, the placement of Bansi Paharpur Rajasthan stone on the three-storey temple is on in full swing, officials said. The temple is expected to be opened with its ground floor being ready by January next year.

FIVE MANDAPS

Apart from Garbh Grah (sanctum sanctorum), the temple has five Mandaps – Gudh Mandap, Rang Mandap, Nritya Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. The domes of the five mandaps are 34 feet wide and 32 feet long and height from the courtyard ranges from 69 feet to 111 feet.

The temple is 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width and 161 feet high from the courtyard. The three-storey temple has five mandaps and one main shikar. The size of the sanctum sanctorum is 20 feet x 20 feet in length and width, with a total area of 403.34 sq. ft. There will be 46 numbers of teakwood doors.

The entire sanctum sanctorum has been aesthetically carved with Makrana marble pillars, beams, ceiling and wall cladding. There are 392 pillars which have been structurally provided taking into consideration the load factor and other climatic challenges.

To provide longevity and durability, the material has been selectively picked, which includes 1.30 lakh cubic meter of engineering fill in foundation, 9500 cubic meter M-35 grade compacted concrete in raft, 6.16 lakh cubic feet of granite in plinth, 4.74 lakh cubic feet of Bansi-Paharpur stone in super structure of temple, 14,132 CFT carved Makrana marble stone in pillars and wall cladding and 76,219 square feet high quality Makrana marble flooring.

The temple will have both internal and external lighting arrangements with in ground uplighter, cove lighting, spot lightings and flexible linear lighting for ghumat level. The external view of the temple will have projected façade lighting.

The total area of the temple, including the peripheral Parkota, is 8.64 acres. The Parkota is 762 meter long with provision for six temples and facility of ‘Parikrama’ by devotees.

The construction work on buildings is on in full swing for completion by October 2023. The ancient ‘Kuber Tila’ with Shiva temple and proposed ‘Jatayu’ would also attract devotees once completed, officials said.​