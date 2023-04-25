The Safe Return from Sudan: Army Maps Convoys of Indians during Evacuation, Says Ambassador

India on Monday launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate its nationals trapped in conflict-hit Sudan where clashes have erupted following a power struggle between the Army of Sudan and Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the mission would be supervised by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

Amid the ongoing evacuation process, Ambassador Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain of Sudan to India spoke to CNN-News18.

Edited excerpts:

MOS Murleedharan is in Jeddah to lead India’s rescue operation. Can you share details with us?

Since day one, the Sudan embassy in New Delhi is in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). We are doing our best to evacuate the Indians stranded in Sudan. More than 3,000 Indians are stranded. Some of them lived in Sudan and were working with Sudanese companies, while others visited for trade purposes. The MEA has shown great concern about the stranded Indians. We also have similar concerns. Rebel forces have attacked the airport, main buildings and radio and TV stations. We have reached a good point where 500 people have been evacuated from Khartoum and they will reach Jeddah. This evacuation will continue till all Indians are back.

What arrangements are being worked out? Will there be another ceasefire?

We have been in touch with the government. Our government is committed to sending Indians back safely. We are also looking for more opportunities to provide a safe corridor. The Indian Embassy in Khartoum is also playing a major role, as they have a list of the stranded. They have informed Indians to be ready to return at short notice.

The situation is complicated on ground, the US convoy was attacked, Qatar envoy was looted…Such reports shake the confidence…

The Sudan government is 100% committed to bringing Indians back. The armed forces are adopting practices very sensitively to not hurt other nationals and citizens. It is a very challenging process. Transportation of Indians and others are coordinated and supervised by the Sudanese armed forces. Our authorities are mapping and coordinating with the convoys. The armed forces monitor the movement to ensure the convoy does not get attacked.

Can we look for more ceasefire opportunities?

The ceasefire is being violated by rebel forces, but we are taking it as a challenge. We are doing our best, so that Indians can go back homes safely.

Amid widespread condemnation, do you see a possibility of a peace deal being brokered between the two sides?

Our government is defending itself. We did not start the attack. We have been attacked. We are committed to bring peace and security to Sudan. If the rebels put their guns down, the next day, peace will prevail. We are sensitive towards civilians. The clash is happening in a densely populated capital and the army is trying to minimize casualties.

