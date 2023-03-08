​There ‘She’ Is: Fired Up & Brave, Meet the First Batch of Women Agniveers | Women’s Day Exclusive

With dreams in their eyes to be part of India’s prestigious Agnipath scheme, 100 young women Agniveers sing the famous Hindi song, ‘Kadam kadam badhaaye ja, khushi ke geet gaye ja!’

These young recruits express excitement to not just break the glass ceiling, but also serve India with pride and honour.

As part of the first batch of Agniveers, the women have begun their 31-week training in March and are expected to join the military. After completing four years of service, around 25% of each batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Army. Once selected, as per the rules, the officers would be required to serve an engagement period of 15 years, explain officers from the Corps of Military Police (CMP) in Bengaluru.

The 100 young women undergo rigorous training from 4 am till 7 pm each day to enter the once male-dominated Indian Army. As a young recruit pointed out, an inscription on the wall of the training facility — ‘Dont Say Why Me? Just say Try Me’ — keeps inspiring these women each day.

‘BANDOOK, KITCHEN DONO CHALAATE HAIN’

“We are no less than our male counterparts and are prepared to face any hurdle,” said recruit Anuja from Jhajjhar in Haryana. She is the first girl from her village to join as an Agniveer. She has a dream to serve the nation, shoulder-to-shoulder with men.

“My brother is also an Agniveer. I have joined to prove that women are no less than men and are mentally and physically strong. Women handle responsibilities at home, take care of their parents, handle education, and successfully balance it all. I have trained alongside my brother and will prove to be as good, if not better,” said Anuja.

“Hum bandook ke saath saath, kitchen chalaane main bhi ek se hain,” (we can handle a gun and the kitchen with equal competence),” said Isha Kushwaha, who hails from Hisar in Haryana.

When asked about their training, recruit Suman speaks of how they start their day at 4 am and after the completion of their cleaning and other basic chores, they get ready for the lecture, drill and weapons training. Although she has handled a gun while training for the National Cadet Corps (NCC), she enjoys the specialized sessions.

“It was my dream to be a part of the Indian Army and now my heart is full of happiness. I am the first girl from my taluka in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur who has joined the Indian army,” said another recruit Aarti Tolkar.

FRIENDS LIKE FAMILY

Hailing from different states, the young girls find companionship and a familial atmosphere at the training centre. When asked if they miss home, some eyes turn moist, but they quickly collect themselves and say, “We are all one family here. We have made friends from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. We find solace in each other’s company.” “I have lived a large part of my life in a hostel, so I am not that homesick,” quips another.

Recruit P Madhavi from Vishakapatnam was told that women are “unfit” for the rigours of an Army job.

“That is when I decided to join the Army and prove them wrong,” said Madhavi, who is the first educated member in her family of six. “People told me that instead of the Army, I should look for a government job which is more suitable for girls,” she said.

Another recruit from Telangana, Nikita, said by being an Agniveer, she is fulfilling her father and uncle’s dream of serving the country. She hails from a family that runs on her father’s puja items stall on the footpath.

“My father is my inspiration. He would take me on a run every day in the hot sun. It was my childhood goal to be a part of the Army. I began dreaming of this from Class 7 and joined scouts and guides with this in mind,” said Nikita.

#WomensDay: Indian Army female doctor Capt Deeksha posted with Special Forces unit, says it has been an eye-opening experience for herWhy walk, when you can run, why run, when you can fly: Major Abhilasha Barak, Army Pilot, serving in Kashmir Listen in for more | @maryashakil pic.twitter.com/pyKAeUhyHq — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 7, 2023

THE RESPONSE

Amid the massive response from young women for the Agnipath scheme drive, which was conducted across 11 zones in India, 100 candidates were chosen after careful screening and analysis, explain instructors at CMP, Bengaluru. The selection will happen every year and they will serve for four years.

It’s not an easy road for these young girls as some of them had to persuade their families as they wanted to make a mark. While some of the recruits are the first in their families to join the defence forces, some are following in the footsteps of their fathers and uncles who are serving in the military.

“The best 25 will be selected based on fair assessment. But those who are not selected to go forward, too, will gain a lot from the training and four years of experience they receive here. They will be able to perform well outside and will benefit from this exposure. We will also guide them to find a field outside,” said Brigadier Jose Abraham, Commandant CMP.

In the age group of 17 to 21, the recruits are closely monitored and trained by Major Valentina D’Mello. The rigorous training is the same for men and women, she explains.

“The recruits also undergo weapons training and especially train in INSAS, LMG and carbine. They undergo three kinds of weapons training as part of this programme,” she told News18.

“At least 70% of the recruits are from the NCC, but there are a bunch of them who have got no training. We focus on them. We have a buddy pair system where a non-NCC recruit is accompanied by an NCC-trained recruit. Apart from that, the seniors also keep a close watch on the recruits and their requirements,” said Major D’Mello.

Interestingly, Sonia Laishram who hails from Manipur and was among the first batch of 100 women to be recruited in the Indian Army, is now an officer who helps these young girls find the mental strength and determination to carry on. “We tell them how we trained and help them transition from young recruits to smart, brave women who are ready to be Agniveers.” ​

